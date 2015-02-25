A welcome surprise from China

China’s manufacturing sector is doing a bit better than expected.

The country’s flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) unexpectedly climbed to 50.1 in February from 49.7.

Economists were expecting the index to fall to 49.5.

Any reading above 50 signals expansion, so this is marginally good news.

More to come…

