BEIJING – OCTOBER 25: Chinese labourers work at a stone carving factory on October 25, 2007 In Beijing, China. Photo: Getty

Just out. China’s Flash PMI Has Risen to 51.2 from 50.1 in August.

This is a 6-month high, and further confirmation of the general trend that the Chinese “Hard Landing” is not happening.

Via Markit, here are the key charts for the main index, and for the Production Index.

And here are all of the subindices.