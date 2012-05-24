WEAK: China Flash PMI Falls TO 48.7

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

ORIGINAL POST: Big datapoint of the night: Markit is set to release its “Flash” version of the Chinese PMI, a crucial read on manufacturing.There’s no consensus estimate, but last month’s was 49.6, and the rule is that anything above 50 is good, and anything below that is bad.



We’ll have the number here LIVE at 10:30 PM ET.

UPDATE: Meh, it’s a weak 48.7.

Here’s all the key stuff from the release.

Click the image to enlarge

