Chinese Flash PMI Jumps To 49.1

Photo: AP

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Here we go: It’s the first big economic datapoint of the week.At 10:30 PM ET, the HSBC China Flash PMI is set to be released.



This is supposed to be a preview of the official HSBC China PMI report that will be released at the beginning of May.

Last month’s Flash PMI came in at 48.3 signaling worsening conditions.

We’ll have the number here LIVE when it comes out.

UPDATE: The number is out, and it’s a bit of an improvement from last month’s 48.3 to 49.1 this month.

From the report (which you can download from Markit here) there were improvements in several categories, though mostly the index remains below 50.

Here’s a full table breaking down categories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.