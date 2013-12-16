China Displayed Its Flag On The Moon For The First Time In History

Rob Wile

Shanghaist reports China has photographed its flag on the moon for the first time in history.

China landed a rover on the moon last weekend, becoming the third country after the U.S. and U.S.S.R. to do so. No vehicle has touched the moon since 1976. China launched its first lunar orbiter in 2007.

Here’s the photo taken from its lander:

China moon rover flagNews.cn via Shanghaist

And here’s a photo of the lander taken from the rover:

China moon landerNews.cn via Shanghaist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

china moon science-us