A Hong Kong stock just plunged 76% in 30 minutes

Another Hong Kong stock just plunged, shedding 76% of its value in 30 minutes of trading.

China First Capital Group, an investment group that focuses on educational services across China and Singapore, plummeted a total of 78% on Wednesday before trading was suspended at 11:15 a.m. local time.

CFCG’s fall comes after ArtGo, the world’s best performing stock this year, fell 98% in a single morning last week.

According to Bloomberg, the stock swings in Hong Kong are shining a light on corporate governance practices within the city.

Bloomberg said this can “lead to a domino effect when companies are connected by investors or business lines, and it’s not always clear under Hong Kong’s disclosure rules when a stake has been pledged.”

CFCG is smaller than ArtGo, with a market cap of $US2.26 billion HKD ($US289 million) versus ArtGo’s market cap of $US5.8 billion prior to its fall. ArtGo had been the best performing stock in the world this year with a 3,800% gain, making its 98% fall even more dramatic.

On Tuesday, it looked like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s fortunes started to turn around after a poor few months. Protests within the city delayed Alibaba’s IPO earlier this year, and the exchange’s bid for the London Stock Exchange failed.

However, Alibaba delivered a successful debut on the exchange this week, with its stock rising 6.6% after all of the shares offered plus the extra greenshoe shares were sold on the first day of trading. One analyst described it as a major boost to both the city and the stock exchange.

Alibaba rose another 3% on Wednesday, bringing its total gain close to 10% in two days.

