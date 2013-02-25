HSBC Flash PMI Falls To 4-Month Low Of 50.4

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

Chinese Flash HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 50.4.Analysts polled by Bloomberg were looking for a reading of 52.2.



This is down from the final January reading of 52.3.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction. The decline in new export orders shows that weakness in the U.S. and Europe are still weighing on Chinese manufacturing.

Here’s a look at the sub-indices:

Photo: Markit Economics

Photo: Markit Economics

Photo: Markit Economics

