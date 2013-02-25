HSBC Flash PMI Falls To 4-Month Low Of 50.4

Mamta Badkar
china factory manufacturing

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

Chinese Flash HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 50.4.Analysts polled by Bloomberg were looking for a reading of 52.2.

This is down from the final January reading of 52.3. 

A reading below 50 indicates contraction. The decline in new export orders shows that weakness in the U.S. and Europe are still weighing on Chinese manufacturing.

Here’s a look at the sub-indices:

China Feb Flash PMI

Photo: Markit Economics

 

feb hsbc flash pmi

Photo: Markit Economics

 

feb hsbc flash pmi

Photo: Markit Economics

