HSBC Flash PMI Falls To 4-Month Low Of 50.4

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images
Chinese Flash HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to a four-month low of 50.4.Analysts polled by Bloomberg were looking for a reading of 52.2.
This is down from the final January reading of 52.3.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction. The decline in new export orders shows that weakness in the U.S. and Europe are still weighing on Chinese manufacturing.
Here’s a look at the sub-indices:
Photo: Markit Economics
Photo: Markit Economics
Photo: Markit Economics
