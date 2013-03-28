Chinese Stocks Are Diving — Banks And Property Developers Are Getting Slammed

It’s a risk off night.



US futures are lower as is the Aussie dollar.

The big weight: China.

The main Shanghai Composite is down 2.3%.

These two images/tweets from CNBC’s Deirdre Wang Morris tell more about what’s going on.

Never mind the big banks… check out the mid-tier Chinese banks…OUCH. Also most heavily traded on $SSEC at moment twitter.com/deeCNBC/status… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) March 28, 2013

Chinese developers plummeting too.Major property, banking plays bleeding at the start of trade doesnt look good $SSEC twitter.com/deeCNBC/status… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) March 28, 2013

China Sec Journal: details of property tightening curbs for 1st tier cities cld be released March 31, citing insiders twitter.com/deeCNBC/status… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) March 28, 2013

