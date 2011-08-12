China Finds 22 More Fake Apple Stores

Photo: itnnews via YouTube

Chinese officials have discovered 22 more fake Apple stores in the southwestern city of Kunming, Reuters reports.This comes after an American living in China blogged about finding a fake Apple store in her neighbourhood. Her post went viral, and Chinese authorities started closing down fake Apple stores.



This is a really bullish sign for Apple. It only has a handful of stores in China, but there’s already a robust market waiting for it. If you’re looking for Apple’s next big growth phase, it might not be a product, but a country.

The trick for Apple: limiting the illegal market and fakes of its products in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.