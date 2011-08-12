China Finds 22 More Fake Apple Stores

Photo: itnnews via YouTube
Chinese officials have discovered 22 more fake Apple stores in the southwestern city of Kunming, Reuters reports.This comes after an American living in China blogged about finding a fake Apple store in her neighbourhood. Her post went viral, and Chinese authorities started closing down fake Apple stores.
This is a really bullish sign for Apple. It only has a handful of stores in China, but there’s already a robust market waiting for it. If you’re looking for Apple’s next big growth phase, it might not be a product, but a country.
The trick for Apple: limiting the illegal market and fakes of its products in China.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.