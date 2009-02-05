China Eyes Top Spot For Wind Power Production

The US surged to the top of global wind production last year with 21 GW installed. But how long will it be before China steals that top spot?



China doubled its wind output last year. It was the fourth year in a row that the nation doubled its output and it looks like it wants to make it a fifth year:

JLM Pacific Epoch: China plans to accelerate construction of new energy including wind and nuclear power as part of its RMB 580 billion total investment in electricity in 2009, reports China Securities Journal quoting a National Energy Administration chief at the National Energy Conference on February 3. The government plans to set up several 10GW-level wind power bases in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Hebei and Jiangsu provinces over the next 10 years, said the report.

China has added 100 million kilowatts of electricity annually for the last few years to reach 792GW in 2008, second after the U.S, reports Shanghai Securities News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.