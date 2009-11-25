China Executes Two Men For Selling Tainted Infant Milk

A dairy farmer and a milk salesman were executed in China for selling infant milk that was watered down with industrial chemicals.



The scandal left six children dead and more than 300,000 ill:

AP: The contamination of the milk power with melamine was one of China’s worst-ever food safety scandals, and Beijing is eager to prove it has responded swiftly and comprehensively to eliminate the problem, one in a string of food safety scares. When the scandal came to light in September 2008, there were accusations that the government had prevented the news from breaking until after the Olympic Games in Beijing ended.

Dairy farmers and the middlemen involved in the scam conspired to increase profits by watering down milk and milk products before they sold it, fooling inspectors testing for protein content by adding melamine , used in the manufacture of plastics and fertilizers. Melamine, like protein, is high in nitrogen.

The farmer, Zhang Yujun, was executed for endangering public safety and salesman Geng Jinping for selling toxic food.

