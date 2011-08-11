This Chinese B-School Says It'll Soon Be In Harvard's League

John Quelch, dean of China-Europe International Business School, at Davos 2011

Photo: World Economic Forum via flickr

John Quelch, the new dean of the China-Europe International Business School, has a tall order: getting CEIBS ranked next to Harvard and Wharton (right now it’s in the top 20 worldwide). The Shanghai school been around for only 17 years, but it brings in $100 million annually and its average GMAT is around 700.



And since it’s a joint venture between the Chinese government and the European Union, it’s unlike most of the country’s state-sponsored schools.

“In some respects, as a free-standing institution, CEIBS is like the INSEAD of China,” says Quelch, who’s a former dean at London Business School and senior associate dean at Harvard. “It has tremendous scope and freedom when it comes to curriculum design and delivery.”

The main challenge, he says, is making it a research-driven institution, like its competitors — a difficult task with 65 full-time professors and 10,000 students (for both MBA and short-term executive programs).

Which is why he’s currently tapping the school’s alumni network of 60,000 to recruit professors from around the world.

