China Just Gave You Another Big Reason To Be Bullish On Energy

The Asia Report is supported by Cathay PacificChina just reported a year-over-year 13.41% surge in power demand in March, according to China Daily. For the first three months of 2011, demand increased an equally impressive 12.72%.

This is a sharp pick-up after growth fell to a 5.4% late last year.

And a reminder if you’re wondering how that energy is being made, it remains largely a fossil fuel story.

From the EIU:

Photo: EIU

