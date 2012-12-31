China Ended Its Year With Another Gigantic Day

The Shanghai Composite was a huge laggard for most of the year, and compared to many global markets, its annual gain of just over 3% was fairly meh.
But the real story is the market’s huge surge in December as the data turned.
The market went out in style with a 1.6% gain following a strong HSBC Manufacturing PMI report.
Here’s the year in a chart. You can see how things got supercharged in the month of December.
Photo: Bloomberg
