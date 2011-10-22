Unbelievable Facts About How China Is Winning The School Race

China’s education system looks pretty impressive these days, espeically if you believe the stunning scores its students got on a recent international test.



The Programme for International Student Assessment tests students from 65 countries in reading, maths and science. Shanghai-China was number one in the world for all three categories. In comparison, the U.S. ranked 23rd in science, 25th in reading and 28th in maths.

Some critics dismissed these results, pointing out that China allowed only a small segment of students to take the test. Regardless, this is only one sign that China is winning the school race.

