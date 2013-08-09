New Chinese Economic Data Will Force A Lot Of Economists To Crank Up Their Growth Forecasts

“Among the data points, the most important upside surprise is [industrial production] growth,” says Deutsche Bank economist Jun Ma. “This is also the highest [industrial production] reading since Jan-Feb. By sector, the [year-over-year industrial production] growth of the steel sector accelerated by 1.8 [percentage points], that of auto by 2.1 [percentage points], and that of power by about 3 [percentage points]. We believe that the demand for heavy manufacturing is beginning to recover, led partially by the stabilisation of the inventory cycle and partially by the rise in corporate confidence due to the mini stimulus measures announced since the beginning of July.”

BofA Merrill Lynch economist Ting Lu says the better-than-expected industrial production data should move markets.

“By considering the rebounding official PMI and trade data as well as the subdued inflation readings in July, we expect today’s data will have quite a positive impact on commodities, commodity-related currencies and some Chinese stocks (especially cyclical names exposed to [fixed-asset investment]),” says Ting. “We believe many Street economists will likely revise up their 3Q GDP growth forecasts soon.”

While inflation came in below expectations, Credit Suisse analysts Weishen Deng and Dong Tao see a pickup on the horizon.

“This [consumer price index] print is lower than expected, however, we believe that the upward price pressure persists and inflation uncertainties remain high going forward,” writes the Credit Suisse team in a note. “The only factor that caused the negative surprise in this month is the large sequential decline in the fresh fruits prices. However, this is the item that usually comes with smaller dynamic weighting, and it is a more volatile component of the CPI basket. Prices for those more persistent components with higher weights were actually on the rise, such as pork prices, rental costs, and residential service costs. These will likely bring upward pressure to CPI inflation in the coming months, in our view.”