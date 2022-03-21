China Eastern is grounding all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights after plane crashed with 132 people on board

Video shared by Chinese state media shows the apparent crash site. CGTN/People’s Daily

China Eastern is grounding all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights after one crashed with 132 people on board.

The plane crashed into a Chinese mountainside about halfway through its journey Monday afternoon local time.

There have been no reports of casualties from the plane crash yet.

China Eastern is grounding all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights after one of its planes crashed Monday afternoon in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi, Chinese state media Yicai Global reported.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, was traveling from Kunming Changshui International Airport to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport when it crashed into a mountainside about halfway through the flight, Insider previously reported.

Yicai Global reported that the plane was less than seven years old and that China had 1,200 Boeing 737-800 in service as of 2019.

China Eastern did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on grounding flights.

The cause of Monday’s crash remains unknown.

A Boeing spokesperson told Insider of the crash: “We are aware of the initial media reports and are working to gather more information.”

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board when the China Eastern flight crashed. The number of casualties is unclear.

Around 450 rescuers rushed to the site following the crash.