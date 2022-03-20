China Eastern Airlines flight crashes carrying more than 130 people: state media

A Boeing 737 crashed in Guangxi, southern China on Monday.

It was carrying 132 passengers, per the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Local media reported that rescue crews were heading to the crash site in Teng County.

A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed on Monday afternoon in Guangxi, southern China.

The crash of the Boeing 737 was confirmed by China Eastern and aviation officials in China. There was not immediately any information on whether there were any survivors.

Officials lost contact with the plane around 2:22 p.m. local time, per location data from FlightRadar24 seen by Reuters. its last recorded altitude was 3,225 ft, well below cruising altitude.

It took off from Kunming Changshui International Airport at 1:11 p.m. and was around halfway through its journey to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, where it was due at 3:10 p.m.

Officials said the plane crashed around the small settlements of Teng County. There were 123 passengers and nine crew on board, per a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China reported by the local outlet China News.

Earlier reports said there were 133 people on board, but later statements revised that figure to 132.

Chinese news outlet The Cover reported that the plane had the flight number MU5735 and was a 737-800NG that was less than seven years old.

Videos uploaded by Chinese news outlets on the country’s Twitter-like platform Weibo showed what appeared to be a mountainside engulfed in smoke. News outlets sid the crash started a forest fire.

The Guangzhou fire department said on Monday evening it was dispatching emergency squads to the crash site.

Videos published on CCTV showed firemen clad in protective gear rushing to vehicles, with the media outlet reporting that some 450 emergency rescue personnel are en-route to the site.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.