Binge Drinking Is Becoming A Requirement For Chinese Execs

Photo: Harry Alverson via flickr

The drinking culture in China has reached new levels. While it’s generally expected for workers to drink in professional circles, now some job advertisements even ask for its applicants to have a certain tolerance.”No one likes binge drinking, but it’s not under your control,” a teacher from Liaoning province tells The Guardian. “Of course I don’t like it, but there’s nothing I can do.”



There are even ads like this one for a business manager position with the Hunan Zhike Public Security Engineering Company that explicitly state: “Candidates with good drinking capacity will be prioritised.”

A recruiter tells the UK paper: “The job is to develop business through establishing closer connections with our clients. Drinking is a big part of the work” — and then specifies that the “successful candidate will need to handle 250 to 500ml of baijiu at a time.” Baijiu is 80 to 120 proof.

Excessive drinking among professional circles in China “has gone in and out of style,” but has spiked in the past few decades as the country has become wealthier. “Excessive drinking, frequent drinking [five to seven days a week] and binge drinking behaviour have reached epidemic proportions among current drinkers in China,” according to a study by the National Centre for Chronic and Non-Communicable Disease Control, which also found that of those who drink, 57% of men and 27% of women drink excessively.

While in America alcohol consumption peaks for people in their 20s and 30s, in China, excessive drinking is most common among males ages 35-45.

