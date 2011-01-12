China Demands The US Make Statement Promising Its Dollar Assets Will Be Held Safe

This headline is getting a little bit of attention this morning: Ahead of a state visit from Hu Jintao, Chinese Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai says his country is looking for some kind of “positive statement” about the safety of US dollar holdings.



Big deal? As a sign of what China is concerned about, perhaps. Would a statement from the US really accomplish anything? Eh, not really.

That being said, expect more and more headlines on US-Sino relations. Hu’s visit begins on the 18th.

