Check Out The Stunning Two-Page Ad China Daily Took Out In The New York Times

Titled “Diaoyu Islands Belong to China”, the article appears in the centre of the New York Times’ A section today, and also in the Washington Post according to Kyodo News. The advertisement refers to the islands (also known as Senkaku) at the centre of a bitter territorial dispute with Japan.

The text of the advertisement is also on China Daily’s website. It’s not the first time China Daily has published an article in the New York Times.

Photo: Adam Taylor / Business Insider

