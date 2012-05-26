This Basketball Brawl In China Ends With Players Throwing Chairs At Fans

An American basketball team is slugging it out with its Chinese opponents again.
This video, posted originally on Deadspin, shows a team with some NBA Development League players getting into a brawl with the Zhejiang Lions.
At around the 20-second mark, players from both sides start swinging chairs at each other—and then some fans get involved. At around 48 seconds, a chair is hurled into a stands.
Here’s the story, according to Shi Shiwu (via Deadspin), who saw the melee:
Zhejiang and American teams brawled—American player No. 17 had a nasty attitude from the start! Was an intense spectacle, tossed mineral waters filled the court. No. 17 picked up a stool and threw it at the spectators, in the end riot police showed up.
