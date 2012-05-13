Finally, China Does The Big Rate Cut That Everyone Has Been Predicting

Joe Weisenthal
zhou china chinese

People have been predicting this for months, and finally it’s here.

After a slew of weak economic data, China is cutting rates.

From Reuters:

The People’s Bank of China delivered a 50-basis-point cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), effective from May 18.

The latest RRR cut – the third in six months — came a day after a flurry of data showed that the world’s second-largest economy was slowing faster than expected, with industrial production weakening sharply in April and investment slowing to its lowest level in nearly a decade.

What’s interesting is that one of the China-bull arguments is that the government would do a lot more pumping at some point this year thanks to the punk data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

china moneygame-us pboc