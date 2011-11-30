Stocks Just Turned Around And Surged Higher After China Slashes Reserve Requirements

Just breaking now…



The PBOC has cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points.

Stocks have instantly reversed course.

Whereas before Dow futures were off some 40 points, now the Dow is up 37 points.

What this means for China is that it’s now less concerned about inflation, and more concerned about fighting slow growth.

Of course, this is the trend all around the world.

