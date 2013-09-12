Chinese Police Are Cracking Down On A Multimillion Dollar Trade In Fake Red Bull

This picture, posted to Weibo, shows two cans of Chinese Red Bull. One is fake — can you tell which one?

Here’s another shot, showing the Red Bull after it was poured:

If you can’t tell the difference, you may be in for a little bit of trouble when visiting China.

The South China Morning Post reports that that police have detained 13 people across 10 provinces in China this week, part of an effort to clamp down on the fake Red Bull trade. Police have confiscated 3,820 boxes of cans and other materials worth a total of 25 million yuan ($4 million).

The fake Red Bull is apparently a profitable business, earning 3.7 yuan (60 cents) profit on each fake can sold. However, it may have a downside for consumers — posts on Chinese Weibo reportedly show someone receiving hospital treatment after drinking the phony Red Bull, according to Market Watch.

So, in case you are wondering, according to the Weibo user who uploaded the photograph the can on the right contains the fake energy drink.

