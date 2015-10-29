This chart reveals how China's demographics are frighteningly skewed

China has announced that it would finally end its one-child policy.

Initially implemented 35 years ago, this policy was intended to contain the country’s perceived overpopulation problem.

But is has also had disturbing effects in the form of skewed demographics.

It’s well known that China’s population is ageing rapidly, causing the workforce to shrink. And without siblings, children are under tremendous financial pressure as they have to care for their own ageing parents.

But those aren’t even the most frightening trends.

“Perhaps the more alarming concern for population sustainability is the large imbalance between baby girls and boys,”wrote Nomura analysts in a 2011 note. Here’s more:

“Women are bearing only 0.71 girls over their lifetime, well below the replacement figure of just over unity. In 2010, there were 51m more men than woman in the country. The sex ratio among newborns is 120 boys for every 100 girls, the highest in the world (Figure 39). At this rate, there will not be enough brides for as many as one-fifth of today‟s baby boys when they get to marrying age, heightening the risk of social tensions.”

“Social tensions” is putting it gently. Rape and assault are among the horrific acts that occur when bachelors are unable to find girlfriends or wives.

Reform couldn’t come soon enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.