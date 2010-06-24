Chinese Are Now Warning Of A Homegrown European-Style Debt Crisis

The Eurozone is comprised of nations, while China is composed of provinces. In a similar fashion to what has happened with Europe, China’s overall financial strength risks being undermined by the irresponsible practices of its underlying members.



Local government debts are out of control in China:

China Daily:

The ratio of debt to disposable revenues at some local governments has exceeded 100 per cent, with the highest standing at 365 per cent.

“The scale is large, and the burden is quite heavy,” Liu Jiayi, director of the National Audit Office, said while making an annual audit report to the top legislature.

…

But as the European debt crisis has triggered serious social and economic problems, policymakers are paying more attention to the problem of local government debt.

The State Council issued a document on June 13, demanding stricter regulation of local debt to keep it under control.

The great unknown is to what extent local governments may need to be bailed out. Sound familiar?

(Tip via the CFA Institute)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.