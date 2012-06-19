China Continued To Record Capital Outflow In May 2012

The detailed statistics of May 2012 monetary statistics shows that the position for forex purchase is almost flat for May. Position for FX purchase increased by RMB23 billion in May to RMB25.612 trillion.



Taking trade surplus of May into account, capital flow was negative, implying an outflow of RMB95 billion, a second consecutive month of negative reading for this measure. Since October 2011, a total of RMB447 billion has left the country even taking the positive flow in February and March into account, and that is already worse than capital outflow during the financial crisis in 2008.

Source: People’s Bank of China

This article originally appeared here: China continues to record capital outflow in May 2012

Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate





