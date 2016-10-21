China continues to produce more steel than the rest of the world combined

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China yet again produced more crude steel than the rest of the world combined in September, according to new data from the World Steel Association released on Thursday.

Chinese output has now outpaced that in all other nations in six of the past seven months.

Approximately 132.9 million tonnes of crude steel was produced during the month, with China accounting for 68.2 million tonnes of that total.

World Steel reports that Chinese output was up 3.9% on the levels of a year earlier, helping to offset declines in other nations.

In the first nine months of the year, a total of 1.197 billion tonnes of crude steel has been produced worldwide, down 0.5% on the same period in 2015.

Over the same period, Chinese output stood at 603.8 million tonnes, an increase of 0.4%.

This chart from World Steel underlines that the small year-on-year increase in crude steel output seen in September was entirely driven by a re-acceleration in China.

The group notes that the countries included in the chart accounted for approximately 99% of total world crude steel production in 2015.

