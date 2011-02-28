China Continues Mass Evacuation Of Citizens Out Of Libya

Photo: Google Map
One of the surest signs that the Libyan economy will grind to a halt no matter what the outcome is the mass evacuation of Chinese out of the country.According to Shanghai Daily, the government is sending 5 chartered flights per day to perform the evacuation.
At least 6,000 more nationals are expected to be evacuated by March 10.
