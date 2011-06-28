The San Francisco Bridge That's Being Built In China Is Almost Done

Photo: wikipedia commons

China will send the final four segments of the new Oakland Bay Bridge 6,500 miles to California next month as the 2,050 foot project enters its final phase.China, a savvy, confident bidder of construction and engineering projects throughout the world is now bringing that experience to bear in the U.S.



According to the Guardian,

…five of the world’s top 10 contractors, in terms of revenue, are now Chinese, with likes of China State Construction Engineering Group (CSCEC) overtaking established American giants like Bechtel.

CSCEC has already built seven schools in the US, apartment blocks in Washington DC and New York and is in the middle of building a 4,000-room casino in Atlantic City. In New York, it has won contracts to renovate the subway system, build a new metro platform near Yankee stadium, and refurbish the Alexander Hamilton Bridge over the Harlem river.

Chinese engineering companies have several things going for them:

Financing, companies are mostly state owned and have much easier access to the large sums required in contracting

They transfer Chinese workers who work much more cheaply

They use construction machinery built in China

Because of the large profit margin, they hire globally renown architects to demonstrate they can deliver better designs than anyone else

The main barrier to full Western expansion is seen as cultural, but likely something the Chinese will master with time and experience while doing business in the U.S. Update: An article was forwarded from Foreign Policy after this post went up this morning and mentions some salient points.



California saved $400 million dollars by going with the Chinese workers who make $12 a day toiling from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m., seven days a week, and sleep in a company dorm room.

So the $400 million estimated saving is largely a result of cheap Chinese labour. But is that a pure saving? If California and/or the United States have no unemployed workers who could make steel or polish it or do fabrications, then it is a pure saving. But last time I looked both California and the United States have close to 10 per cent reported unemployment and closer to 15 per cent if we count part time workers who want full time work and those who have become discouraged from even looking for work. Now those unemployed workers get some unemployment compensation and their health care has to be paid for by public means if they can’t pay it themselves, and the banks have to repossess their homes when they can’t make the mortgage payments, and then states and the Feds have to bail out the banks. I can count way over $400 million in unemployment costs pretty quickly and that’s without even considering the downward pressure on all wages in the United States that arises from the import of these low wage products in the midst of high unemployment. I mean, I guess we could have had a cheaper Golden Gate Bridge in 1937 if we had just brought over a bunch of Chinese workers to do the job. But that would have defeated the purpose of building the bridge which was a major project in the effort to cut U.S. unemployment in the midst of the Depression.

The author cites a story in Sunday’s New York Times. Considering the enormity of decisions like this, both pieces are worth checking out.

