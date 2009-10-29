TRADE WAR: China Confirms Probe Of US Auto Imports

It’s hard to figure out why two countries so wedded to each other, economically, would do this to each other, but after Obama’s tarriffs on Chinese goods, this news can’t be that surprising.



—

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — China’s commerce minister says Beijing is carrying out a probe of some imports of American-made autos.

Chen Deming, China’s top trade official, said the investigation was based on requests from Chinese automakers.

He said the probe would be carried out in accord with Chinese laws and World Trade organisation rules.

His confirmation comes after the American Automotive Policy Council said U.S. officials had informed automakers about the probe.

