Don't Look Now, But China Is Becoming Increasingly Desperate For An Energy Resource They're Running Out Of

Chinese demand for coal imports is set to surge a massive 63% in 2011, according to China Daily.



At the same time, domestic coal demand is only going to rise 7.3%.

So what gives? Well China is running out of coal.

According to this chart, domestic production isn’t supposed to start dipping until around 2026. But increases in production have pretty much leveled off in China, so as demand continues to rise, they’ll need more from abroad.

