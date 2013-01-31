China Burns Almost As Much Coal As The Rest Of The World Combined

Coal consumption in China grew over 9 per cent in 2011, rising for the 12th straight year, according to the EIA. “



China now accounts for 47% of global coal consumption—almost as much as the entire rest of the world combined,” according to the report. Chinese coal consumption increased by 325 million tons, accounting for 87 per cent of the 374 million ton global increase in coal use in 2011.

China overtook the U.S. as the world’s energy user in 2011, and its energy consumption is known to be largely coal dependent. And it seems like coal will continue to be the dominant energy source for China despite its pollution problems.

Photo: EIA





