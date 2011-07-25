The Fake Apple Stores In China Get Closed Down

Photo: BirdAbroad

The Chinese government has swooped in and closed down two fake Apple stores in Kunming, Bloomberg reports via the Dushi Shibao newspaper. The fake Apple stores came to light after an American living in China blogged about walking into them. The widely read post led to follow up reports from all the major news organisations.



The two Apple stores that were shut down were closed because they were operating without business licenses, not because they were ripping off Apple.

There are still three other known fake Apple stores in China that have not been closed down. Those stores have licenses.

The city government says it had not heard from Apple about the stores, Bloomberg reports.

