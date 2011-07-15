To Go With All That Meat, China Is Importing Unprecedented Amounts Of Cheese

A lot has been written about how China’s growing taste for meat with rattle the global food supply.



The region is also consuming incredible levels of cheese, according to Bloomberg Businessweek:

Wholesale cheddar-cheese prices have rallied 49 per cent this year as the U.S. shipped more than twice as much to Asia in the first four months of 2011 as a year earlier, U.S. Dairy Export Council data show. South Korea, the region’s biggest buyer, almost tripled imports while China’s more than doubled.

The cheese boom pushed milk futures to a four-year high this week and is increasing costs for Kraft, the world’s second- largest food company, and Costco Wholesale Corp., the largest U.S. warehouse-club chain. Surging global demand for food will boost U.S. farm exports to a record $137 billion in the year ending on Sept. 30, the government said in May.

This is great for farmers, mixed for vendors and, once again, bad for the world food supply.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.