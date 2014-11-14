Striking Photos Show How Much China Has Changed In Just 30 Years

Few countries have changed in the last few decades as much as China.
What used to be a mainly rural, under-developed country is now the world’s largest economy, one who’s cities are growing at a massive rate.
Little remains of its not-so-distant past.
A group of Reuters photographers have matched up pictures from China in the 1980s and 1990s with the latest photos from the country of today.
The results are staggering.
Three decades ago, buses had to fight with pedestrians and cyclists for space on the roads, as in this picture from Beijing in 1984.
China's cities have long experienced crowded commutes. This photo from 1991 shows a Shanghai thoroughfare clogged with bicycle commuters.
Today, China boasts some of the fastest trains in the world, like this new high-speed railway line that runs between Shanghai and Hangzhou.
Clothing has changed in many ways, too. When China was more rural, people would take their clothes to be fixed at open markets like this one in Fujan in 1982.
Modern production of clothing in China is far more organised and automated, like in this factory in Huaibei.
Today, clothing customs are more relaxed. These women, dressed in cosplay costumes, wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.
Now, China is steeped in technology, and people crowd internet cafes like this one in the province of Anhui.
Soccer used to be a curiosity, attracting bystanders who would flock to see demonstrations of the western sport, like this one in Beijing in 1981.
Hong Kong has undergone a particularly dramatic transformation. This is how the British colony looked in 1865.
The lasting effects of his cult of personality are still felt today, and the Communist party continues to rule.
While retail has evolved in many areas, some spots in China, like this market in Shanghai, still retain that old feeling.
