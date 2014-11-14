Striking Photos Show How Much China Has Changed In Just 30 Years

Few countries have changed in the last few decades as much as China.

What used to be a mainly rural, under-developed country is now the world’s largest economy, one who’s cities are growing at a massive rate.

Little remains of its not-so-distant past.

A group of Reuters photographers have matched up pictures from China in the 1980s and 1990s with the latest photos from the country of today.

The results are staggering.

