China's Central Bank Plans New Tightening Round After Inflation Blows Away Expectations

China’s central bank is planning another round of tightening measures after yesterday’s hot inflation report, according to comments made by the country’s central bank chief.



The head of the People’s Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, said the government may use tools beyond raising the required reserve requirement, or hiking interest rates to deal with the problem. Notably, Xiaochuan spoke of adjusting the yuan’s peg to deal with the problem, according to Reuters.

Expectations were high before the inflation data release that China would continue its tightening cycle, as wages and disposable income increase. House prices have been falling, which may restrict the severity of the tightening measures. Societe Generale analyst Wei Yao expects further required reserve ratio hikes to restrict bank lending, however.

Don’t miss: Why Niall Ferguson thinks the west in is decline >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.