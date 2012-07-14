China's Most Popular Social Media Site Is Quite Literally Censoring 'The Truth'

China’s history of censorship is well-documented. They are constantly censoring or blocking websites altogether, they do it insanely fast, they do it to the detriment of their own companies, and if it involves a politician, or a politicians son driving and crashing a Ferrari, for instance, they’ll even ban searching for the car maker.



So, it should come as no surprise that China’s version of Twitter, “Weibo”, is censoring searches to hide the truth about certain events. Not surprising, just utterly ironic and ridiculous, considering that their latest censor has actually prevented users from searching for the Chinese characters denoting “truth”, according to the Telegraph.

We couldn’t believe it and had to see it for ourselves. Sure enough, when you search for truth, this is what comes back (thanks to Google Translate).

Photo: Weibo

