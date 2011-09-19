Chinese Government Officials Don't Want You To Know How Much Their Rolex Watches Cost

Photo: dweekly via Flickr

Chinese authorities have gone after an internet activist who posted photos of government officials stating the brands and values of their wristwatches, removing the information from his personal blog, according to AFP.The survey was posted in the wake of a horrific train accident in China in early July that killed 40 people and enraged the public.



An activist reportedly noted that in a photo from the disaster scene, railways minister Sheng Guangzu wore an $11,000 Rolex and one of his deputies wore a $7,800 model–and proposed a wider survey of government officials’ wristwear.

The online report reportedly included photos of Sun Jingmiao, president of the national development and reform commission for the eastern province of Zhejiang, with his $11,000 Rolex, and the vice president of the China National School of Administration sporting a Piaget Emperador worth around $15,650.

Now meet the richest people in China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.