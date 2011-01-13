Meet The Central Banker Whose Reckless Money Printing Is Causing Commodity Spikes And Riots Worldwide

What, you thought it was Ben Bernanke?



You must not be paying much attention.

It’s China where money printing is growing out the wazoo. Here’s a relatively recent look at Chinese money supply (viz ZeroHedge) that’s growing out the wazoo.

(What you think you can just keep your currency artificially undervalued by magic?)

This effort to overheat the economy is obviously having all kinds of knock-on effects on the global commodities that go into feeding China, and that’s causing riots around the world.

If you want to blame a central banker for what’s going on right now, blame PBOC chief Zhou Xiaochuan.

Click here to see pictures of food riots all around the world >

