China Car Market Surpasses US

After Ford’s miserable January report, GM (GM) came in and said sales for the month were down 50% from last year.



The fall-off has so severe that it’s changed the balance of the world car market. China is now the #1 car market in the world, or at least it was for the month of January.

Chin up America, the cars on our roads don’t wind up in embarrassing crash test videos!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.