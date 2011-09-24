China Cancels Talent Show 'Happy Girl' For Being Too Democratic

Super Girl cast

Chinese TV talent show “Happy Girl” had hundreds of millions of fans, and loads of people were participating in its voting. Then the government canceled it.According to The Economist, the government cited two reasons: First, the show went beyond its 90-minute time slot during prime time. Second, it was considered pretty risque.



Its coveted slot is now going to a show about house cleaning.

Officials didn’t explain exactly what was so racy about the program, but everyone knows anyway. Happy Girl’s predecessor, Super Girl, got canceled because it allowed viewers all over the country to vote for the winner. Happy Girl tried to avoid the same fate by just allowing members of the studio audience to vote, and by pretending it was just a regional show. But that wasn’t enough to make officials happy.

And with statements like this one of from newspaper, The Economic Observer, why would it be?

“Some people sigh that if only we could vote in Chinese elections, as we do in ‘Happy Girl’, then we’d lock horns and join the contest…This is the truly sensitive issue.”

There were a couple of other things they couldn’t stand about the show as well. Officials didn’t like the massive audience competing with more staid programs, they didn’t like contestants’ emotional outbursts, and they definitely didn’t like that this year’s winner looked kind of like a boy.

The Communist Party’s Central Committee meets next month. Touting the “the great development and great prosperity of socialist culture”, is on the agenda.

