In A Rare Show Of Discretion, China Cancels Plans For A $387 Million Communist Theme Park

Chongqing announced plans last week for perhaps China’s most extravagant infrastructure project yet: A $387-million communist theme park (via Patrick Chovanec).



The 128-hectares park would take the shape of China and display sculptures of the predecessors of the Communist Party of China, imitations of former leaders’ homes and landmarks in China’s red culture and its revolutionary history, according to the Chongqing Red Classic Investment Co Ltd, the main investor of the project.

Although privately funded, the project would inevitably include government contributions. After widespread criticism, however, the Chongqing promptly canceled the project, according to China Daily:

“The project has been stopped by the municipal government because the authorities thought it was not feasible,” Li Jing, deputy director of the publicity department of Nanchuan district, told China Daily on Friday.

Li declined to give more details.

Here’s a look at some of the complaints:

On the Nanchuan district government’s website, a resident surnamed Liao posted a letter saying the money should be spent on more urgent needs, such as providing financial support for migrant workers or building more affordable houses.

“The city government should carefully conduct feasibility research and solicit public opinion before making a decision,” Liao wrote.

Ren Chengmin, a 48-year-old resident, told China Daily she feels the park is unnecessary because there are already many red tourism sites, memorial squares and monuments in the city.

“I wish the government would build more small community parks for our leisure and sports activities, rather than a huge theme park,” Ren said.

This story may be the exception that proves the rule. Led by ambitious local governments, China has spent an unprecedented $1.4 trillion on fixed-asset investments in the past five months.

See pictures of the ‘Austrian’ town under construction in Guangdong >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.