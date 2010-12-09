China Busts 14 Housewives For Smuggling 88 iPads Into The Country

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Here’s your weird China-Apple-iPad story for the day. The WSJ picks up on a report about Chinese housewives trying to smuggle iPads and mobile phones from Shenzhen into China:Customs officials in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city just across the border from Hong Kong, recently caught 14 housewives trying to carry 88 iPads and 340 mobile phones into China, in a bust worth 950,000 yuan, or roughly $143,000, the Guangzhou Daily reported Wednesday (in Chinese).



One woman had 65 mobile phones strapped around her waist and over 20 more in a handbag, according to the newspaper.

The women, now detained, were earning about 200 yuan, or roughly $30, for each run across the border, the report said. The paper cited a Customs official as saying smugglers have increasingly tried to avoid detection by recruiting Chinese residents without criminal records to carry the goods.

They are trying to smuggle in iPads because China only sells the wifi version, not the 3G version.

via: 9 to 5 Mac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.