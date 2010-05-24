12 Charts That Have Jim Chanos Grinning Madly

Famed shortseller Jim Chanos is among the most outspoken China bears there is, but he doesn’t talk too much about how he’s betting against the country.



We know he’s not shorting mainland-listed companies directly (because you can’t), but through commodities, shippers, and other publicly traded real estate vehicles, one can still find a proxy to bet against the real estate bubble.

Regardless of how he’s doing it, he’s almost certainly had a great run lately.

Here’s a look at some possible vehicles through which he could be operating, and how’ he’s done.

