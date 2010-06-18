Say Goodbye To The Shanghai Premium

Chinese shares listed in Shanghai (A shares) have long traded at a premium to virtually identical shares traded in Hong Kong (H shares). This was due to mainland Chinese investors’ investment limitations within the mainland, and surging mainland optimism for Chinese stocks.



Thus the same company had a far higher valuation on the mainland, with its A-shares, than in Hong Kong, with its H-shares, due to investment barriers and pent-up mainland demand.

Well now this long established A-share premium has disintegrated. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Hang Seng AH Premium Index fell below the key 100 level Thursday. This means that valuations are finally the same on the two exchanges, as they should be in the long-haul.

This is the result of mainland Chinese shares underperforming their Hong Kong-listed comparables, as shown in the Bloomberg chart below. The yellow line represents the 1-year performance of Hong Kong H-shares, while the green line represents the 1-year performance of Shanghai A-shares. You can see how the Shanghai shares, in green, underpeformed since about mid-April.

Ultimately, these shares could still be ‘expensive’, based on current valuations. That opens a much larger debate. But… the disappearance of the A-share premium, which has existed for many years, is a huge sign of diminished stock market hype on the Chinese mainland. Shanghai stock prices are one leap closer to actually making sense.

