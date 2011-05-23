The Entire Chinese Bull-Bear Debate In One Huge Slide

With Shanghai stocks plunging last night on the back of a weak PMI (which comes on the back of other weak data) we wanted to bring you a recent slide from MS Global Debates series on the bull and bear cases in the country.



One thing to bear in mind: According to HSBC, the 51.1 PMI reading is still consistent with 9% growth, so “slowdown” needs to be put in context.

Photo: MS

