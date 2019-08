The New Yalu River Bridge was supposed to be a key link for trade between China and North Korea, replacing the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge built in 1943. It had a $US350 million budget but construction has stopped entirely, the bridge now leads to a dirt field in North Korea.

