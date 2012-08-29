Look At All The Major Chinese Bridges That Have Collapsed In The Recent Years

Photo: NTDTV via YouTube
Earlier this month, a bridge in Harbin city that cost 1 billion yuan to make collapsed killing 3 people.But as many as six bridges have collapsed across China since July 2011, and most have been attributed to poor construction and overloading, according to The Telegraph.
We drew on various news reports and a recent post from Wall Street Examiner’s Russ Winter to put together images of major bridge collapses in the past five years.
June 15, 2007: A section of Jiujiang Bridge collapsed after it was hit by a boat in south China's Guangdong province
August 16, 2007: An overloaded truck carrying iron powder caused a bridge to collapse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province
March 27, 2008: A 60-meter section of Jintang Bridge fell onto a cargo ship near the eastern port of Ningbo, east of China's Zhejiang Province
July 14, 2011: The Wuyishan Gongguan Bridge in China's Fujian province collapsed, killing one and injuring 22 others
July 15, 2011: The Number 3 Qiantang River Bridge collapsed under the weight of a truck that was carrying over 100 tons of steel plates
July 19, 2011: The Baihe Bridge in Huairou District, Beijing collapsed under the weight of a 46-foot long truck
August 1, 2011: An over-bridge collapsed when a truck crashed into its concrete support in Zigong, Sichuan Province
