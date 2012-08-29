Look At All The Major Chinese Bridges That Have Collapsed In The Recent Years

Mamta Badkar
baihe bridge china

Photo: NTDTV via YouTube

Earlier this month, a bridge in Harbin city that cost 1 billion yuan to make collapsed killing 3 people.But as many as six bridges have collapsed across China since July 2011, and most have been attributed to poor construction and overloading, according to The Telegraph.

We drew on various news reports and a recent post from Wall Street Examiner’s Russ Winter to put together images of major bridge collapses in the past five years.

June 15, 2007: A section of Jiujiang Bridge collapsed after it was hit by a boat in south China's Guangdong province

August 16, 2007: An overloaded truck carrying iron powder caused a bridge to collapse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province

March 27, 2008: A 60-meter section of Jintang Bridge fell onto a cargo ship near the eastern port of Ningbo, east of China's Zhejiang Province

July 14, 2011: The Wuyishan Gongguan Bridge in China's Fujian province collapsed, killing one and injuring 22 others

A different angle shows just how extreme the collapse was...

July 15, 2011: The Number 3 Qiantang River Bridge collapsed under the weight of a truck that was carrying over 100 tons of steel plates

July 19, 2011: The Baihe Bridge in Huairou District, Beijing collapsed under the weight of a 46-foot long truck

Source: NTDTV

August 1, 2011: An over-bridge collapsed when a truck crashed into its concrete support in Zigong, Sichuan Province

August 2012: Part of the Yangmingtan Bridge in Harbin City collapsed, killing three and injuring 5

Source: BBC News

Did you know China had been exporting its ghost cities...

